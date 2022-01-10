As Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika’s 1st b'day, 4 milestones in couple's lives after her birth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples. They have often set couple goals with the way they got married or decided to step into parenthood at the peak of their careers. In 2020, Virat and Anushka left their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their first pregnancy. And as someone has rightly said, when the right things happen in your life, time just flies. Well, it looks like the same has happened in their lives after the birth of their daughter Vamika. It is already a year to their tiny tots birth and on this special day of the couple, we bring to you 4 milestones in Virat and Anushka’s life after the birth of their baby girl that brought them in the headlines.

Anushka Sharma’s comeback in Bollywood

After a hiatus of almost 3 years, Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback in films with Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka will be seen portraying the character of a woman Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress recently shared the teaser of the film and this surely got all her fans excited and jumping with joy. Well, indeed it is a milestone in her life after Vamika’s birth.

Virat Kohli announced retirement

One of the biggest milestones in Virat Kohli’s life professionally has been his retirement. Virat Kohli last year in September announced that he would be stepping down as India's T20I captain at the conclusion of the T20I World Cup in November. Kohli took up India's Test captaincy after MS Dhoni's retirement in later 2014 and has been leading the limited-overs side since 2017.

Virat Kohli becomes first Asian to cross 150 million followers on Instagram

Kohli last year became the first cricketer, first Indian as well as the first Asian to cross the 150 million followers landmark on Instagram. In the overall list, Kohli is the fourth sporting celebrity to reach the 150 million mark on the photo-blogging portal.

Virat Kohli becomes the first player in International cricket to complete 50 wins in all 3 formats of Cricket

India's Test skipper Virat Kohli created history on December 06 as he became the first player in international cricket to complete 50 wins in all three formats of the game. This came after Kohli led India to a massive 372-run win in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last year. With India's win, Kohli achieved yet another elusive milestone as he featured in his 50th win in Test cricket. Kohli is now the only player in the world to have been part of the playing XI in 50 wins across all three formats - ODIs, Tests and T20Is.

