Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy a beach date during their vacay; Fans call them ‘couple goals’- PIC

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli make for a lovely couple, and they have a massive following on social media. Virat and Anushka, also lovingly called as ‘Virushka’ by their fans, are among the most popular celebrity couples, and they never fail to shell out major couple goals. From sharing love-soaked pictures with each other, to dropping romantic comments on each other’s posts- they often leave fans swooning with their social media PDA. Recently, Virat and Anushka shared unseen pictures with their daughter Vamika on her 2 nd birthday. Now, in his latest Instagram post, Virat Kohli has shared an adorable picture from his beach date with wifey Anushka Sharma.

On Saturday morning, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to post a picture with Anushka Sharma. Looks like the couple spent some quality time on the beach, and enjoyed a meal together. The picture shows Virat and Anushka looking happy as they sat on cane chairs, with food placed on the table in front of them. They sat under the shade of a tree, and while Virat is seen in orange shorts, Anushka looks gorgeous in a white breezy oversized dress. They are both seen with wine glasses in their hands, and the background of the picture shows the beautiful beach and the azure blue waters. Anushka had her sunglasses on, and she flashed a million-dollar smile for the picture.

In his caption, Virat Kohli simply added a heart emoji. His post garnered over 3 million likes in just two hours, and thousands of fans dropped lovely comments, gushing over the adorable couple. While one comment read, “King & Queen,” another comment on Virat’s post read, “Couple goals.” Siddhanth Kapoor also left a comment that read, “Beautiful , both you guys . So real and so amazing.” Check out the picture from Anushka and Virat’s beach date below.