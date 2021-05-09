Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'eternally grateful' to Covid 19 frontline workers, thank them via heartfelt video

Sharing a video with snapshots of medical, police and ambulance personnel, Virat and Anushka said they were 'eternal grateful' for these people who putting their own lives on the line.

Days after kickstarting a nationwide fundraiser for all those affected by the deadly Covid 19 virus, and Virat Kohli thanked frontline workers on Sunday with a heartwarming message. Sharing a video with snapshots of medical, police and ambulance personnel, Virat and Anushka said they were 'eternal grateful' for these people who putting their own lives on the line.

The message read, "We’d like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation. Thank you once again."

The video also included a personalised letter from the power couple which read, "A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you."

Take a look at Anushka's post:

Announcing their fundraiser, the couple urged all to help out amid the second wave of Covid 19. On the fundraiser page, Anushka and Virat were listed among top donors with a contribution of Rs 2 Crore.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together."

