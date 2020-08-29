Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli exchange peck on cheek & cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with RCB

A few days back, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

And after quarantining for seven days in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai, the RCB team and Anushka Sharma spent quality time together in a dedicated private beach. And today, we got our hands on a video, shared by the official handle of RCB, from Dubai wherein Virat and Anushka are seen cutting a cake as the team members congratulate them and wish love and luck for the baby. In the video, we can see Virat and Anushka cutting a cake on a beach while others cheer for them and after cutting the cake, the two plant a kiss on each other’s cheek and feed a piece of cake to each other. In the video, Anushka is seen wearing a floral tangerine summery dress and while it is difficult to spot her baby bump, we did manage to spot it. Also, the team members celebrated the engagement news of Yuzvendra Chahal with beau Dhanashree Verma.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of RCB shared the video and alongside, the caption read, “ 7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble.”

7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UweXBqhjlv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 29, 2020

