Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting 2nd child? Fans go gaga after actress gets clicked with baby bump; Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the famous actress and cricketer have been happily married for the past 6 years and are proud parents to their baby girl, Vamika. However, the Bollywood actress and celebrated cricketer has made headlines with the rumors of their second pregnancy. Interestingly, Anushka Sharma was seen flaunting her baby bump recently, during her recent outing with hubby Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting second child?

In a recent video which is now going viral on social media, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen walking hand-in-hand, as they step out for an outing. In the video, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looked pretty as always in a black schiffli short dress, with balloon sleeves. However, what caught the eye of the actress's fans, was her not-so-small baby bump.

Even though Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have not reacted to the rumors of their second pregnancy, yet, the video suggests that the couple is indeed all set to welcome their second child, very soon.

The famous cricketer, who was seen holding his beloved wife's hand in the video, looked handsome as always in oversized grey trousers, which he paired with light grey trousers. Kohli completed his look with a pair of white sneakers, a black hat, and his statement eyeglasses.

Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest video, below:

Fans shower love on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The celebrated cricketer and Bollywood star's fans are going gaga over the couple's latest video, in which Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump. They are showering Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with love and blessings, in the comments section of Pinkvilla's Instagram video.

"Congratulations to both of them," wrote a fan. "Congratulations both... Little Virat is coming soon," commented another internet user.

Have a look at the comments, below:

Anushka and Virat's love story

The Bollywood actress and celebrated cricketer tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after a few years of courtship. The wedding which was held in Tuscany, Italy, was a strictly private ceremony which was attended only by the couple's family members and a few close friends.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, 2021, and named her Vamika. The star couple has always made sure that they protect their little daughter's privacy, and has chosen to not share her pictures on social media.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli walk hand-in-hand as they’re spotted at team hotel in Bengaluru