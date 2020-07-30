  • facebook
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli extend support to those affected by Assam & Bihar floods; Priyanka Chopra applauds

Today, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to pledge their support to the relief work in Bihar and Assam where floods have wrecked havoc; See post
27574 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli extend support to those affected by Assam & Bihar floods; Priyanka Chopra applaudsAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli extend support to those affected by Assam & Bihar floods; Priyanka Chopra applauds
As we all know, floods have wreaked havoc in Bihar and Assam and the states have been badly affected by the calamity, and after Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas extended their support towards the people affected by the devastating floods, in the latest, we have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma come forward to extend their support towards the states affected by the floods. By way of a social media post, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their support to Bihar and Assam floods and their post read, “While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood. While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organizations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organizations. Anushka & Virat,"

Soon after, Priyanka Chopra reacted to Anushka’s support as she left a emoticon praising the actress for her support. Earlier, Kohli and Anushka also pledged their support to PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) for the fight against coronavirus outbreak. That said, in a recent interview, Virat Kohli opened up about Anushka Sharma and how she has changed him as a person.

In a recent interaction with teammate Mayank Agarwal on "Open Nets with Mayank", Kohli opened up about how he would have never changed if it wasn't for the actress as he said, "I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I'm so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture."

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli dotes on wife Anushka Sharma: If I hadn't met her, I might not have changed

