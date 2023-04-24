Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli get mobbed by fans as they exit Bengaluru restaurant; Crowd chants ‘RCB’-VIDEO

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most popular couples in B-Town. They never fail to shell out major couple goals, and their pictures together often go viral in no time at all! Anushka loves sharing updates about her day-to-day life with fans, and just recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the delicious food she had at an eatery in Bengaluru. Anushka and Virat enjoyed a lunch date at the famous heritage restaurant Central Tiffin Room, also popularly known as Shri Sagar Hotel in Bengaluru recently, and they also took their families with them. A video that has surfaced on social media now shows that the couple got mobbed by their fans as they exited the eatery.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get mobbed by fans as they exit a Bengaluru restaurant

A video that has gone viral on Twitter shows Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exiting CTR, with a huge crowd gathered to meet them outside the eatery. The crowd can be heard chanting Virat Kohli’s name along with ‘RCB, RCB’, the name of his IPL team Royal challengers Bangalore. Anushka and Virat are seen making their way through the crowd to reach the car. Fans tried to click slefies with Virat and Anushka, and in the video, Virat seems to be saying ‘no’ to a man who is standing near the car door asking for a selfie.

Meanwhile, the restaurant also shared a post in which Virat and Anushka are seen posing with the staff of the restaurant. Anushka looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless maxi dress, while Virat Kohli wore a blue t-shirt, brown pants, and a baseball cap. Before leaving, Anushka and Virat wrote a note, thanking the team for their hospitality. “We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always,” read the note. Going by Anushka’s Instagram stories looks like she tried the famous Bajji and Benne Dosa at the eatery.

