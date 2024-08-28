Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli go on shopping spree in London; latter carrying wife's bags like a doting husband makes us gush about their perfect relationship

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying a low-key life in London, stepping away from the industry's glitz and glamor. Since the birth of their son, Akaay, in February this year, she has been embracing a simpler lifestyle with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Recently, the couple was seen strolling through the streets of London, where Virat’s gesture of carrying Anushka’s shopping bags showcased a heartwarming display of support and affection.

A new viral video on social media shows Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli strolling through the streets of London, likely after a shopping trip. In the footage, Anushka is seen wearing a white crop top and black jeans, carrying a red bag as she walks ahead of Virat. Dressed casually in a pink oversized t-shirt, Virat follows behind, holding several shopping bags.

The video appears to have been recorded by a passerby. The video highlights Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards Anushka Sharma, showcasing his pure love and setting major husband goals.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have reportedly relocated to London with their children. However, the actress is expected to visit India soon. Anushka recently hinted at her return to Mumbai through an Instagram story, where she shared a promotional video and mentioned that she will be coming back 'soon'.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first crossed paths in 2013 while filming a television commercial. Their romance blossomed, but they kept their relationship private until their intimate wedding in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, in January 2021. This February, they expanded their family once again with the arrival of a baby boy, whom they named Akaay.

Anushka shared the news on Instagram, stating, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!"

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is set to star in Chakda Xpress, a biopic about the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This film marks her return to acting after a six-year hiatus; her last appearance was in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress will be released on Netflix, although the release date has yet to be announced.

