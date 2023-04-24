Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli groove to a Punjabi track; Don’t miss the actress’ reaction in the end-VIDEO

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has accompanied her hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Recently, a video of Anushka cheering for her husband, and Virat Kohli blowing kisses to Anushka during a match went viral on social media. Virat and Anushka shelled out major couple goals, and they continue to do so! Virat and Anushka are making the most of their moments together, and the actress shared a video of them grooving to Duniya Machdi by Shubh. They were seen dancing in the gym, and the ‘dance pe chance’ video is just too entertaining!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ‘dance pe chance’ video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are both good dancers, and the video shared by Anushka Sharma on Instagram shows them grooving in the gym. The video shows them entering the gym in full swag and breaking into some stunning dance moves. They matched steps on the Punjabi track Duniya Machdi by Shubh, and while they seem to have aced their dance moves, Virat Kohli ends up hurting himself, leaving Anushka Sharma in splits. Anushka couldn’t control her laughter, and she is seen with a priceless expression on her face.

“Dance pe chance ….. skills - @iamsidkaul …. - @shubhworldwide,” wrote Anushka Sharma, while sharing the hilarious video. One Instagram user commented, “Moment hai bhai Moment hai,” while another one wrote, “Enough to break the internet tbh!” Check out the video below!

In other news, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for a lunch date at an eatery in Bengaluru, and their pictures went viral on social media. They were seen posing with the restaurant staff, and the couple enjoyed some lip-smacking delicacies such as Bajji and Benne Dosa. While they were exiting the restaurant, they got mobbed by their fans. A video that has surfaced on Twitter shows the crowd chanting Virat’s name as the couple tried to make their way to the car.

