Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli had similar childhood and these unmissable photos are a proof

We stumbled upon twp photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that are in fact quite similar and will leave a wide smile on your face. Check it out.

The 21-day lockdown is like two sides of a coin. While it is a boon in many ways, it has led the world economy in a tumble and left many hungry and jobless back home. And while many have their own ways of coping with the coronavirus pandemic, looks like die-hard fans of celebrities are going back in time and digging up childhood or old photos of their favourite celebs. And we came across few such photos on Instagram shared by Virat Kohli's fan.

Turns out, this fan also went ahead and found similar photos of Virat's wife and actress and the pictures are indeed adorable. While Virat's childhood photos prove he was a total cutie, Anushka was not too far behind. We stumbled upon twp photos that are in fact quite similar. Both, baby Virat and baby Anushka, can be seen gorging on to some treats and it's simply adorable.

Swipe right to check out Virushka's childhood photos below:

During the lockdown, Anushka and Virat joined other celebrities on Sunday for PM Modi's #9pm9minutes call and shared a photo of the same. Anushka wrote, " I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other."

