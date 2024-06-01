Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli happily pose with Mumbai airport staff as they jet off for T20 World Cup; PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to disappoint any of their fans whenever they step out of their houses. The lovebirds recently jetted off from Mumbai for the T20 World Cup. The cricketer was snapped at the airport, but he asked the paps to not click his wife as she had both their kids.

And now we have got our hands on some pictures of the couple with their fans from inside the airport. Virushka were all smiles as they posed with the airport staff.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma posed with their fans

In the picture that is shared by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fan page, the couple looked cool in their summer attires. The Chakda ‘Xpress actress looked radiant in a black top that she paired with blue denim. She sported a no-makeup look and completed her look with open hair and black shoes.

The Indian cricketer on the other hand looked dapper in a white tee that he layered with a beige colored jacket and black pants. He completed his look with a cap and glasses. The couple held hands as they posed with their fans.

Check it out:

A couple of months ago, the celeb couple announced the arrival of son Akaay into their lives through a heartfelt note. It read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since her last release, Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all geared up for her next release, Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Virat Kohli’s work front

After wrapping up the recent season of IPL, Virat Kohli is now all set to play for India in the T20 World Cup. He along with his family has left for the same. The cricketer’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore was 4th in the tournament.