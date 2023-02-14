Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli headed for Valentine’s Day getaway? Couple keeps it casual at Mumbai Airport-PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most popular celebrity couples, and they never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted together. Both Anushka and Virat are quite active on social media, and often share pictures from their vacations together. Despite their busy schedules, they make sure they take out time for each other and their 2-year-old daughter Vamika . They are often spotted taking trips together, to get away from the hustle-bustle of the city. Now, early morning today, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai Airport, and we wonder if they are headed for a Valentine’s Day holiday.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked by the paparazzi early morning today at the Mumbai airport. The couple kept their outfits casual, comfy yet stylish! Anushka was seen wearing a black sweatshirt along with flared navy blue track pants. She had a baseball cap on, and wore white sneakers to complete her relaxed look. She carried a tiny orange-and-black crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Virat was seen in a sky-blue t-shirt, over which he layered a green jacket. He paired it with dark brown pants and white sneakers. Virat was also seen with a baseball cap. The two posed for the paparazzi before quickly making their way to the gates of the airport.

Fans reacted to the video of Anushka and Virat at the airport, and while one comment read, “Best couple,” another one wrote, “Gosh these two are so real .....that's the way to travel ....in comfy clothes.” Check out the pictures and video below!