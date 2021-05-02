Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to help amid COVID 19; Says 'Didn’t feel right time to celebrate my birthday’

Anushka Sharma has shared a video on her Instagram thanking fans for the birthday wishes

Bollywood actress celebrated her birthday on May 1. This year her birthday celebration was a little different owing to the present COVID situation. The actress was not seen celebrating it too as she didn’t feel the time right. Not to forget the Zero actress has also become a mother this year. However, on her birthday she had received a lot of wishes from her fans and celebrities too. And today she shared a video in which she thanked them for sending so many lovely messages.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, the actress said, “Hi guys, I hope you are safe. I just wanna say a big thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. Well in midst of so much pain and suffering it just did not feel me right to celebrate my birthday. I have seen all your messages. And now I have an important message for all of you. I appeal everyone to unite one and support our country in this hour of crisis. Me and Virat are coming together to do our bit. We will be sharing details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we all are in this together.”

She also appealed to people to stay safe and remain home. Many celebrities are coming forward and helping people in this crisis.

Take a look at the screenshot of the video here:

Currently, the actress is with her husband Virat Kohli who is playing IPL 2021. Their photos are going viral on the internet. The actress's pregnancy glow is unmissable in all her pictures. The couple welcomed their first child in January 2021.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

