Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan cheer & welcome 2020 together; WATCH

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan brought in the new year 2020 in Switzerland together. Anushka shared a video of Kareena, Saif, Virat and Varun cheering and wishing fans as they welcome a new decade. Check it out.

As the new year 2020 dawns upon us, people have been celebrating with their loved ones all across the globe. Even Bollywood stars jetted off for vacations to ring in the new year in a different country. Speaking of this, , Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and Natasha Dalal are holidaying together in Switzerland. It seems they popular stars decided to bring in the new year together and the result of it was seen in Anushka’s Instagram story.

Anushka took to Instagram this morning and shared a video in which Virat, Saif, Kareena and Varun can be seen joining the Zero actress in wishing their fans across the globe ‘happy new year.’ In the video, Saif can be seen taking the lead in wishing fans on the occasion of a new year. Virat can be seen standing next to Saif along with Varun. Kareena and Anushka can be seen sitting in the front and smiling as Saif goes onto wish the world on behalf of the others.

Saif can be seen saying, “Hi Guys, to all our loved ones all over the world, you know who all these people are and you might have seen them somewhere. Wishing all of you a very happy new year. Love to all. Love and Peace to all.” In the end, we get to see Kareena cheering and shouting in unison with Anushka, Virat, Saif and Varun, ‘Happy New Year.’ Well, it surely seems like a Bollywood reunion in the Swiss Alps.

Check it out:

A few days back, a photo of Varun and Natasha posing with Virat and Anushka was shared on social media and it went viral. Varun also got clicked with the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma as he joined them on the snow capped mountains for skiing. Last night, Kareena, Saif and Taimur partied and their family picture is going viral on social media.

