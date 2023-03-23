Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli make for a glamorous couple as they arrive at an event in Mumbai-VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the most loved celebrity couples. Their fans go gaga over the couple every time they are spotted together, and fans just can’t get enough of them! Virat and Anushka never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted together. Today, they made an appearance together as they arrived for an event, which was held in Mumbai. Virat and Anushka looked absolutely stunning, and they looked incredibly happy as they posed together for the paparazzi.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma amp up the glamour at an event

Anushka Sharma dazzled in a stunning off-shoulder violet gown that had a slit on one side. The actress looked breathtaking, and she simply accessorized with silver earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She teamed the body-hugging outfit with a pair of black stilettos. Meanwhile, Virat looked handsome in a black blazer, navy blue shirt and black formal pants. Virat and Anushka posed happily for the paparazzi, and they were also seen laughing over something the paparazzi said. Needless to say, they made for a beautiful couple, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over them.

While one fan commented, “Omg.. Anushka look fabulous... ,” another one wrote, “King & Queen.” “The Best Couple Forever n Ever,” commented another fan. Check out their video below!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017, in Italy. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, and she will be stepping into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She had a special appearance in Qala’s popular song Ghode Pe Sawar.

