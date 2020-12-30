Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on not raising kid in public eye: Don’t plan on engaging our child in social media

Anushka Sharma will welcome her first child in January next year. Ahead of her delivery, she gave a candid interview to Vogue India and talked about not raising the kid in the public eye.

The gorgeous is currently in a very happy space. The diva is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time and needless to say she is enjoying every bit of this phrase. The Rab Ne Bani Jodi star, who is in her third trimester, is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli. Ever since she has announced her pregnancy on social media, all eyes have been on Anushka. The stunning actress, who is happily looking forward to next year, has been quite vocal about the new phase.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, the soon-to-be mommy talked about many things. From her pregnancy cravings to the baby’s nursery, she bared her heart out. The 32-year-old actress also spilled beans on not raising her kid in the public eye. She told the popular magazine that she and Virat have thought a lot about it and have decided they “definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye.” She added that the couple “doesn’t plan on engaging their child in social media”. She was quoted as saying, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

Further, Anushka also opened up about the kid’s nursery and said she wants the nursery to be “very calm” as she believes it is the place where they will spend the most time bonding with the baby. She also pointed out that the nursery will have all colours.

While divulging the details on the theme of the nursery, the PK actress said it will be “deeply thoughtful, reflecting important facets of the couple’s world.”

Virat and Anushka will welcome their first child in January, 2021.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma talks about her pregnancy cravings; Reveals the first thing her doctor told her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vogue India

Share your comment ×