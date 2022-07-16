Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli obliged a fan with photo as they attended a spiritual event in London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the couples in the industry who believes in finding joy in simple things. Be it enjoying sunset in the balcony or exploring nature together, Anushka and Virat are about creating lovely memories together. For the uninitiated, the power couple is in London at the moment and looks like they are making the most of their time there as well. Despite their busy schedule, Virat and Anushka were seen attending a devotional event in the city.

In fact, the power couple even obliged a fan with a photo during the event. In the pic, Virushka were seen twinning in white t-shirts and were seen carrying their respective bags. The pic was captioned as, “Great that Maharaji could bring us together @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma to @krishnadasmusic tonight. Lovely meeting and chanting with you both. Ram Ram!” They were all smiles while posing with the fan. For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team are in London for the ongoing three-match ODI with England and the final match will be at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback on screen after four years with Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a biopic on ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka Sharma playing the role of a cricketer for the first time. In fact, she has been sweating hard on the cricket ground to get into the skin of the character. Anushka has begun shooting for Chakda Xpress and the movie will be releasing on Netflix.