Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli open up about their ideal Sunday at home with daughter Vamika: ‘We do coloring’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in 2017, and are doting parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika. Their fans are always eager to know more about their professional as well as personal lives, and recently, the couple opened up about what their ideal Sunday at home looks like!

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli on how they spend time with Vamika on Sundays

In a candid conversation on Livspace Unfiltered, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli asked each other a few interesting questions. One of the questions that the actress asked him was, “What's your ideal Sunday at home?” Replying to this, he said that their ideal Sunday is simply chilling at home.

Anushka added, “As if we have a choice for a Sunday!" The cricketer then said, “Any off day for us is, we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee and play with our daughter.” Anushka laughingly revealed, “Then we do coloring. Then we do blocks." Virat said that they spend time with their daughter, and when she goes to sleep, they watch something nice on the TV for a bit.

Anushka Sharma asks Virat Kohli about next travel destination on his bucket list

Meanwhile, in the same conversation, Anushka asked Virat Kohli about the next travel destination he has on his bucket list. He jokingly asked her back, “The next travel destination on 'our' bucket list?” to which the Chakda Xpress actress added that she is the one who usually decides their travel destination.

Virat, however, said, “But something that I've been thinking about is doing the wildlife safari in South Africa,” to which Anushka added that they want to take their daughter Vamika there.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second baby?

In other news, Anushka and Virat have been hitting the headlines after rumors of the actress’ second pregnancy surfaced. Amidst this, recently, a video of the couple walking together at a hotel went viral. What caught the eyes of her fans, was the actress’ baby bump, further adding fuel to the rumors. However, neither Anushka nor Virat has reacted to the pregnancy rumors yet.

