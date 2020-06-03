Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli or Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja; Which duo’s lockdown fun do you relate to? COMMENT

Among couples in lockdown, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja have been keeping fans updated with their fun shenanigans at home. We’d like to ask you which couple’s lockdown fun do you relate to the most? Tell us in the comments section below.

It has been over 2 months since the country has been in a state of lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID 19. Amid this, Bollywood’s married couples have been spending time with each other at home and speaking of this, -Virat Kohli and -Anand Ahuja come to mind. Amid the lockdown, while Anushka and Virat are ensuring they enjoy each moment in Mumbai, Anand and Sonam are spending time with each other at their home in New Delhi.

Anushka and Virat often share what they are up to on social media and fans love it. From goofy selfies with each other to clicking photos of each other, Anushka and Virat surely have aced the art of spending time at home amid the lockdown. Often, they also indulge in board games like monopoly at home and whoever wins takes a fun dig at the other one social media. However, their cute banter is what is making lockdown liveable for several fans. Anushka even tried her hand at baking and made a cake on her dad’s birthday in the initial days of lockdown and Virat cheered for her.

The Zero star also tried giving Virat a haircut and successfully was able to style the cricketer. Not just this, when Virat was engaged in a live chat with AB de Villiers, Anushka came and turned the light on of the room and the way the Indian skipper replied to her left fans in awe. Well, clearly, Anushka and Virat are nailing this lockdown time with each other.

On the other hand, Sonam and Anand are living it up in New Delhi and have been making the most of this lockdown with each other. While often Anand works from home and Sonam shares glimpses of him on social media, the couple is surely winning the internet with their lockdown shenanigans. Sonam even tried baking cookies, cake and other treats amid the lockdown and always found a cheerleader in Anand. On the other hand, Sonam gave Anand a cool makeover and fans loved how they indulge in PDA while doing so.

Not just this, Sonam and Anand also celebrated their second wedding anniversary in lockdown in the most adorable way. They shared throwback photos that they took with each other back when they started dating and left the internet swooning. Anand even gave Sonam the gift she wanted and the Zoya Factor actress was quick to gramming a photo of it. Well, the couple never ceases to give fans relatable vibes as they keep poking fun at each other on social media.

