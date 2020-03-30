Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli pledge to lend support to PM CARES & Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for COVID 19

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to announce that they are pledging to support the PM CARES & Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for Coronavirus. The couple announced the same with a note.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 poses the biggest threat to India currently and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to lend support in whatever capacity to the PM Cares Fund to support those who are suffering. On Monday, and Virat Kohli took to social media to announce that they are pledging to lend support to the PM Cares Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Anushka and Virat have been raising awareness among people via social media about COVID 19.

Virat wrote, “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.” Anushka released a similar statement and expressed their wish to extend support for those who are suffering due to the deadly disease. The Indian Cricket team’s captain and Bollywood actress have also been doing their bit to urge people to stay at home amidst the lockdown.

While Anushka began by raising awareness about washing hands by taking the WHO director’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge,’ the couple has been staying at home amidst the lockdown and have been sending out messages to people to adhere to lockdown rules to prevent the spread of the virus. Anushka and Virat’s pledge to support the PM Cares Fund comes after several other renowned personalities like , , , Bhushan Kumar, Sonam K Ahuja and others have also shown support towards the same cause. The lockdown has affected the lives of daily wage workers across the country and the funds were set up to extend support to all those are suffering.

On March 28, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to show support towards the PM-Cares fund and had shared details on social media. Several celebs shared the same and also made their contributions to it. Among them, Anushka and Virat too have joined them to help those in need. Coronavirus or COVID 19 has no cure or vaccine as of now and has managed to spread across the globe after originating from the Wuhan city in China.

