Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise funds to procure world’s most expensive medicine to save a child’s life

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have helped to raise funds to save a child’s life, his parents have thanked the power couple for their noble gesture.

Given the trying times India has been facing owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, several Bollywood celebs have come forward and extended help by aiding the COVID 19 relief. From donating oxygen concentrators and medicines, to raising funds, many celebs have stepped in to provide help in any way they can. Amid this, and Virat Kohli have also been seen doing the need and have come out to help people by raising funds. However, the power couple is once again making the headlines today, as they have aided in raising funds to save a child’s life.

To note, the child named Ayaansh Gupta, has been suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SPA) which happens to be a rare genetic disorder and needed a medicine named Zolgensma which costed a whopping amount of Rs 16 crore. While his parents had started a fundraiser on Twitter for their child, Anushka and Virat turned good samaritans and helped them get the medicine. And now, Ayaansh’s parents have taken to social media to express their gratitude towards the power couple.

@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

Sharing a pic of the couple, Aayansh’s parents wrote, “@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta.” Meanwhile, they also thanked other celebs as well including Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza, , Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao for their help to raise the funds.

Also Read: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma COVID 19 fundraising campaign elevates the current target to 11 crore

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×