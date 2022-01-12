Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise a toast as Vamika turns 1, twins with mommy in white; See INSIDE party pics

The day began on a bright note as Anushka Sharma shared the cutest photos from her daughter Vamika's first birthday celebration in South Africa with Virat Kohli. Vamika, who is in South Africa with Virat and Anushka, turned a year old on January 11, 2022. While Virat was on the field all day on Tuesday playing against the South African team, the evening seemed to be filled with celebration as Anushka shared glimpses from their adorable baby girl's first birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka dropped photos where her and Virat's princess could be seen clad in a white dress just like her mommy. With cute pigtails and balloons in the background, Anushka and Vamika were a cute sight to behold. In another photo, Anushka and Virat could be seen raising a glass of champagne as they celebrated one year of parenthood and their baby girl Vamika's first birthday in South Africa with close ones. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!"

She added, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)."

Have a look: