Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter gets online threats; DCW sends notice to Delhi Police

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 05:48 PM IST  |  65.4K
   
News,virat kohli,Anushka Sharma,Vamika
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent notice to Delhi Police over online threats being issued to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter handle and expressed disappointment over the incident. The threats started coming after India vs Pakistan match. India lost the match and this has made the netizens angry. The DCW has described this as a matter of “serious concern,” which it said deserves “immediate attention.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused.” An image of the letter addressed to the cyber-crime branch of the Delhi Police was also attached to the tweet. Reportedly, the DCW has also sought information, including a copy of the FIR (first information report), details of the accused identified and arrested, and also a detailed "action taken report", in the matter.

The notice also mentions that if no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The police have been asked to provide the information on the matter by November 8. The threats against Virat Kohli's daughter started appearing on social media after they lost the match in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Kohli was also attacked after he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, who was targeted over his religion after the loss.

Credits: NDTV/Pinkvilla/DCW Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : Now Anushka can really convince her husband to move to London, as she has always planned.
REPLY 0 51 minutes ago
Anonymous : shame on those people
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : shame less ,creatures , they should fit in jail for life time if aressted
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Publicity stunt
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Shockingly shameful
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Action should be taken against that cheap person. How can someone give do this. Didn't even spared a baby?
REPLY 1 8 hours ago

