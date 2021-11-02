Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter gets online threats; DCW sends notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent notice to Delhi Police over online threats being issued to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter handle and expressed disappointment over the incident. The threats started coming after India vs Pakistan match. India lost the match and this has made the netizens angry. The DCW has described this as a matter of “serious concern,” which it said deserves “immediate attention.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused.” An image of the letter addressed to the cyber-crime branch of the Delhi Police was also attached to the tweet. Reportedly, the DCW has also sought information, including a copy of the FIR (first information report), details of the accused identified and arrested, and also a detailed "action taken report", in the matter.

The notice also mentions that if no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused.