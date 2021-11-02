Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter gets online threats; DCW sends notice to Delhi Police
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused.” An image of the letter addressed to the cyber-crime branch of the Delhi Police was also attached to the tweet. Reportedly, the DCW has also sought information, including a copy of the FIR (first information report), details of the accused identified and arrested, and also a detailed "action taken report", in the matter.
The notice also mentions that if no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused.
Take a look at the tweet here:
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान @imVkohli और @AnushkaSharma की बेटी को ट्विटर पर बलात्कार की धमकी मिलने के मामले में दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने भेजा पुलिस को नोटिस।DCW अध्यक्ष @SwatiJaiHind ने बताया घटना को शर्मनाक, आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग pic.twitter.com/qUEWeLeyLx— Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) November 2, 2021
The police have been asked to provide the information on the matter by November 8. The threats against Virat Kohli's daughter started appearing on social media after they lost the match in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Kohli was also attacked after he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, who was targeted over his religion after the loss.
