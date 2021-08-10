Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika gets a special shout out in THIS latest PIC

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in January of this year, they have been extremely strict with the child’s privacy. The new parents have not shared any photos of their daughter with fans and well-wishers on the internet. Even if little Vamika has not been out in the public gaze yet, what she did get was a sweet shout-out on mommy Anushka’s latest Instagram story. This happened while Anushka shared a sneak peek of her present stay with fans on the gram.

On Monday, August 9th, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to the photo-sharing-app to share a glimpse of her hotel room in London, and that’s when fans noticed something rather cute. In the snapshot shared by Anushka, she was in a room and the geo-tag on the photo-sharing-app showed that Virushka was staying at a hotel named, ‘St. James’ Court, A Taj Hotel’, in London. A tiny soft toy can be seen placed on a chair, and attached to it is a green balloon, with the words, “Welcome Back dear Vamika”

Have a look at Anushka’s latest Instagram story:

Anushka and Virat are in the Uk and have been there since June – since the Indian cricket team played in the World Test Championship Finals. Just last month, on July 11, the couple celebrated six months of Vamika’s birth. Anushka shared a series of photos on the gram without showing Vamika’s face. She posted the pictures with a heartwarming note that read, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli speaks on how his and Anushka Sharma’s schedule in London revolves around daughter Vamika