Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan are the perfect chill squad in a throwback photo

A throwback photo of Anushka Sharma with hubby Virat Kohli and friends Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan from Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’s screening gives a glimpse of what a fun evening for the couples looks like.

Among the popular couples, and Virat Kohli enjoy a massive fan base and often their photos end up going viral on social media. Amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been keeping fans updated with their shenanigans via social media. Another popular couple that is often spotted with Virat and Anushka is Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. When the two couples head out in the town for a fun evening, their photos go viral and one such photo we stumbled upon while surfing on social media.

A throwback photo that dates back to Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’s screening features Anushka, Virat, Sagarika and Zaheer. Back then, Virat, Zaheer and Sagarika joined Anushka to cheer for her at the screening of her film with . At the screening, Virat, Anushka and Zareer, Sagarika posed for a picture perfect photo. While Anushka is seen clad in a red dress, Sagarika is seen sporting a white top with black bottom. Virat and Zaheer can be seen opting for a casual attire for an evening movie screening.

Virat and Anushka were all smiles in the throwback photo with Zaheer and Sagarika and it is going viral on social media all over again. A couple of fan clubs also have shared the same on Instagram. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, everyone has been staying at home. Virat and Anushka have been posting about their shenanigans at home on social media. From cooking to turning hairstylist, Anushka has been doing everything while staying at home. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . The actress is yet to announce her next acting project. She is currently focusing on production and has produced a recent hit series, Paatal Lok.

