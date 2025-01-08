Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli ‘see God in each other’, reveals Harshdeep Kaur as she recalls singing their wedding song

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tying the knot in Tuscany started the trend of intimate weddings in the country. With nearly 42 people in attendance, their ceremony was about them and not about hosting a grand soirée for thousands of guests. When images from their ceremony went viral, people were in awe of the couple’s simplicity. Recently, singer Harshdeep Kaur, who sang Virat and Anushka’s wedding song, stated that “they see God in each other” was the only brief she received for the song.

During a conversation on The Music Podcast, popular singer Harshdeep Kaur recalled singing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ’s wedding song, Peer Vi Tu, which was released on their first wedding anniversary. The Katiya Karoon singer further stated, “I was told that it is a love song and that the song’s lyrics reflect what Virat and Anushka feel for each other — that they see God in each other.” Vishal Punjabi, who was directing the track, instructed Kaur to simply feel these words and sing them.

Interestingly, Kaur recorded the track Dilbaro from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi the day she recorded Peer Vi Tu for Anushka and Virat. During the same conversation, Harshdeep Kaur also recalled being part of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in Lake Como.

She divulged that Singh is a fan of her track Ik Onkar from the film, Rang De Basanti. Since he religiously listens to it every day, he wanted Harshdeep to be part of their wedding ceremony and sing the track live for them.

One day, the Gunday actor messaged the singer to personally invite her to be part of their wedding. He wrote to her “I listen to your voice every morning” Therefore, on the most important day of his life, he wanted her to sing it for them.

