Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli send out gift hampers to paparazzi, add personalised note requesting privacy.

Along with releasing a media statement, Anushka and Virat also sent a thoughtful luxury hamper, full of goodies, for the various paparazzi teams in Mumbai.

and Virat Kohli became proud parents to a baby girl on 11 January. It has been the three days since her arrival and the adorable little one has already taken social media by storm. On Wednesday, the power couple released a statement requesting privacy for their daughter as their fans wait for a picture of their little one with bated breath.

Along with the media statement, the couple also sent a thoughtful luxury hamper, full of goodies, for the various paparazzi teams in Mumbai requesting them to respect their wishes. Popular paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to reveal what the hamper included.

Along with a personalised note addressed to him and his team, the gift hamper included flavoured dry fruits, a bar of dark chocolate, fusion mithai and a scented candle. The hamper arrived in big wooden boxes and was all things fancy and aesthetic.

Anushka and Virat's sentiment was shared by many of their fans and followers who agreed with the couple's request for privacy. Actress , too, thanked the paparazzi for paying heed to her request and commented, "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes . You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger , and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough."

