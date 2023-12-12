Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share PICS from their 6th wedding anniversary: ‘Day filled with love and friends and family’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated 6 years of marital bliss yesterday. While wishes from their fans, friends and loved ones poured in on social media, fans were eagerly waiting for Virat and Anushka to post pictures from their wedding anniversary celebration. Now, finally, the power couple has shared love-filled pictures from their anniversary celebration, and shared heartfelt tributes to one another. Their friends Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were also present for the celebration.

Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli her 'numero uno'; shares PIC from 6th wedding anniversary celebration

On Tuesday morning, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to post a lovely picture with her hubby Virat Kohli, from their wedding anniversary. In the picture, Anushka is seen with her arms around Virat, and they both look incredibly happy. In her caption, the actress shared that they celebrated with their friends and family, which is why they got late to post on Instagram. "Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ infinity of (red heart emoji) with my numero uno," wrote Anushka. Check out her post below!

Virat Kohli's post for Anushka Sharma on their wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, at the same time, Virat Kohli also shared another picture from their wedding anniversary celebration. Anushka posed behind Virat, and is seen hugging him. She is seen wearing a black dress, while the cricketer donned a black shirt with matching pants and white sneakers. He simply shared the post with a red heart and infinity emoji in the caption. Have a look!

Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan attend Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary celebration

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories to share more pictures from their celebration with their family and friends. The pictures show Anushka and Virat cutting a chocolate cake, while surrounded by their loved ones. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are also seen in the pictures. One picture shows Virat with a goofy expression on his face. Meanwhile, another picture shows Anushka and Virat posing with their friends. Check it out below!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017m in a hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy. They are parents to daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in January 2021.

