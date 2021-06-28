Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'sneak in quick breakfast' amid parent duties to Vamika; See 'victorious' reaction

While taking care of their daughter Vamika in the UK, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grabbed a quick bite and shared a glimpse of it on social media. The Pari actress seemed elated to spend time with Virat.

Actress surprised everyone on Monday by sharing a glimpse of her and Virat Kohli's time away from daughter Vamika in the UK. The couple sneaked in a quick breakfast amid their parent duties to daughter Vamika and dropped a sneak peek of it on social media. Anushka and Virat are in the UK for a while now as they had gone for the India Vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 final match. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious."

In the photo, Anushka is seen relishing a treat while clicking the photo while Virat is seen holding on to his cup of coffee. The duo is seen spending time together amid the bubble break that the team has got and parent duties to daughter Vamika. The Indian skipper could be seen clad in a black hoodie while Anushka is seen sporting a pale pink tee and jeans in the photo. The actress looked pretty as she flaunted her new haircut as well.

Take a look:

As soon as Anushka shared the photo, fans began dropping sweet comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Love u so much #Virushka." Another wrote, "King and Queens of millions of people." Another wrote, "Cute cute cute."

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Anushka shared a glimpse of her new look as she got a haircut done and also thanked for helping her find the right stylist in the UK. The photos left fans in awe of her shorter yet trendy new look. In her post, Anushka also had revealed that she was struggling with postpartum hair fall.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

