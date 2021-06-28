Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli 'sneak in quick breakfast' amid parent duties to Vamika; See 'victorious' reaction
Actress Anushka Sharma surprised everyone on Monday by sharing a glimpse of her and Virat Kohli's time away from daughter Vamika in the UK. The couple sneaked in a quick breakfast amid their parent duties to daughter Vamika and dropped a sneak peek of it on social media. Anushka and Virat are in the UK for a while now as they had gone for the India Vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 final match. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious."
In the photo, Anushka is seen relishing a treat while clicking the photo while Virat is seen holding on to his cup of coffee. The duo is seen spending time together amid the bubble break that the team has got and parent duties to daughter Vamika. The Indian skipper could be seen clad in a black hoodie while Anushka is seen sporting a pale pink tee and jeans in the photo. The actress looked pretty as she flaunted her new haircut as well.
Take a look:
As soon as Anushka shared the photo, fans began dropping sweet comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Love u so much #Virushka." Another wrote, "King and Queens of millions of people." Another wrote, "Cute cute cute."
Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Anushka shared a glimpse of her new look as she got a haircut done and also thanked Sonam Kapoor for helping her find the right stylist in the UK. The photos left fans in awe of her shorter yet trendy new look. In her post, Anushka also had revealed that she was struggling with postpartum hair fall.
Also Read| Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger Julia Michaels reacts on her new look; Calls them ‘hair twins’
Anonymous 2 days ago
Doesn't score and hasn't done for a while. And refuses to admit his mistakes or step down from the team. Come on BCCI, have the balls to kick him out.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They’re taking attention seeking to a new level. Pathetic.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lost the cup but who cares... tamasha is more important for these 2... mad ppl
Anonymous 2 days ago
She must learn from working mothers without any help raise kids like our moms. Making such a big deal about motherhood and it's challenges.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What the heck! They’ve hired nannies for nothing then?!! Fake Bollywood and fake sportsmen
Anonymous 2 days ago
Shameless tw@s.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lost another world final, smiling like it doesn't matter. For the love of God, kick him out of the team.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Garbage pair.
Anonymous 2 days ago
poor kohli, poor ranbir...all trapped with these stupid cartoons...look at sachin, kapil, siddhu,neil nitin they got so realistic wives who aare not cartoons
Anonymous 2 days ago
Arrogant!! After defeat virat was blaming everybody and everything. His arrogance costs us world cup now another trophy.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Trust me, they have help and nannies but acts like they don’t. She was clearly visible in the background carrying the baby’s car seat in their airport pictures.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Hilarious considering they typically have teams of help for their babies.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Circus freaks
Anonymous 3 days ago
The clown and the faker.. what a combo
Anonymous 3 days ago
All fillers gone. Good for her
Anonymous 3 days ago
CLOWNS
Anonymous 3 days ago
what does Anushka act like you can’t do anything when you have a baby? can’t have breakfast really????
Anonymous 3 days ago
Simple. Since she is not showing her childs pic on social media she still wants the child to be relevant via talks or posts. Celebrity insecurities u know
Anonymous 3 days ago
cartoon
Anonymous 3 days ago
Only pretending to eat… lol!
Anonymous 3 days ago
pretty soon she'll be left with no hair