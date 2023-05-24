Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at airport; Fans wonder if they are heading to Cannes or London for WTC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The duo was seen returning to Mumbai recently after Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match against Gujarat Titans and his team exited the IPL 2023. A while ago, the couple was seen making a stylish appearance at the airport. Their joint appearance has left their fans wondering if they are heading to Cannes or London for the World Test Championship final.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at the Mumbai airport

In the video, Anushka is seen sporting a white t-shirt styled with denim jeans and a blazer. She completed her look with minimal accessories, cool sunnies and white sneakers. On the other hand, Virat kept it cool and casual as he wore a t-shirt and joggers paired with a cap. Anushka and Virat happily posed for the paparazzi before they entered the main gate. She was seen handing her phone over to Virat as they posed together. Have a look:

After the video was shared online, fans were seen reacting to it. They kept wondering if they were travelling to Cannes 2023 or London for the WTC. A fan wrote, "ALL THE BEST FOR WTC WE NEED CENTURY." Another fan wrote, "King and Queen, god damn it nobody can match there level they're the elite especially King Kohli i would die for you sir and there are millions like me who would do anything for King Kohli that's his legacy." One of the comments also read, "Cannes?"

After entering the airport, Anushka shared a sunkissed selfie with her fans. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Grab that morning sunlight." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. Netizens are eagerly waiting to see her at the film festival. Earlier, several celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and others were seen gracing the red carpet.

On the work front, Anushka will be soon seen in Chakda 'Xpress. She will essay Jhulan Goswami's role in the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma roots for hubby Virat Kohli as he hits a century at IPL match; See PICS