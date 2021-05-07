Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser, urge all to help: It pains us to see our country suffer

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a video message on social media amid the COVID 19 second wave. The duo announced that they are starting a fundraiser for COVID 19 relief and urged all to help out in tough times.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, and Virat Kohli have come forward to help out. The couple took to social media on Friday to announce that they are starting a COVID 19 relief fundraiser that will help amid the crisis in India. Anushka and Virat can be seen expressing their thoughts amid India's battle with COVID 19 in a video message as they announced their fundraiser with Ketto. The two urged all to help out amid the COVID 19 second wave. On the fundraiser page, Anushka and Virat were listed among top donors with a contribution of Rs 2 Crore.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe!"

A day after her birthday last week, Anushka shared a video on social media and announced that she would not be celebrating amid the COVID 19 crisis in India. The actress had even shared that she and Virat would be coming together to help out and will be announcing an initiative soon. In her video, Anushka said, "Hi guys, I hope you all are safe. I just want to say a 'Big Thank You' for all the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone, to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis."

Now, both Virat and Anushka shared the video message for their fans, friends and family to join in and donate to the COVID 19 relief fundraiser. The couple in the video expressed how it 'pains' them to see the nation suffer. Apart from Anushka and Virat, Jonas and Nick Jonas also kicked off a fundraiser a few weeks back to raise funds to boost medical infrastructure for COVID 19 relief in India. They have been able to raise Rs 6.6 Crore so far with their fundraiser. With the second wave of COVID 19 hitting India severely, help is pouring in from across the globe for the nation.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

