Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out for dinner in UK with KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma & others in new PICS

Bollywood’s top couple Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli have been in the UK since June. From Virat leading India in the World Test Match Championship in London, strolling the streets together, spending time with their baby daughter Vamika, to hanging out with other cricket friends and couples, Anushka and Virat’s stay in the UK has been full of fun activities. A few days back, the couple stepped out for a lunch date at a restaurant called ‘Tendril Kitchen’. Anushka had even put out an Insta story appreciating the food. Today, they were back to the same place with Virat’s other cricket buddies- KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Umesh Yadav.

The owner at Tendril’s shared the experience of this special moment by taking it to Instagram. Posting a few pictures with the whole gang, he wrote, “A lot can happen in 48 hours! @anushkasharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn’t realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking in to our restaurant, making me feel so proud - and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril!”

He further wrote about how both Anushka and Virat had absolutely loved the meal and made a second visit within 48 hours, but this time, along with their friends. The caption read, “Anushka’s Insta call-out and both declaring this the best meal they have ever had has been HUGE….. But it wasn’t over. Anushka and Virat were back again for dinner, this time bringing with them some more stalwarts from the India team @rahulkl @ishant.sharma29 @mayankagarawal @umeshyaadav making the day feel MEGA HUGE!”

Have a look at the aforementioned post below:

After her last visit at Tendril’s Anushka took to Instagram to appreciate the food. Sharing a picture of a lavish meal, she wrote, ‘Best vegetarian/vegan food ever’. In terms of work, Anushka was last seen alongside and in Zero. Although she has been away from the silver screen, she has produced a couple of successful projects under her banner in the last couple of years.

ALSO READL: Throwback Thursday: Anushka Sharma thought Virat Kohli was ‘arrogant’ but ended up inviting him home