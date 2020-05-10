Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli thank their mum's on Mother's Day: Your loving spirit helped us pave our way
Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media on Sunday morning to share some adorable snapshots with their mother's on the occasion of Mother's Day. From the looks of it, the pictures were from the couple's 2017 wedding and the receptions that followed. Anushka shared a picture with her mum and another photo of her mother-in-law dancing with her mother. Whereas Virat, too, shared adorable photos with both the mother figures in his life.
Anushka wrote, "Your loving spirit helped us pave our way ... Happy mother's day." Whereas Virat shared a happy photo of Anushka's mother singing and another photo in which he was seen sharing a hearty laugh with his own mum. He wrote, "Happy mother's day," along with a heart emoji.
Check out Anushka and Virat's Mother's Day wishes below:
Scores of celebrities have taken to social media to shower some love on their mum's and thank them for their undying love and compassion. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal among others shared adorable photos and videos of their mum's.
