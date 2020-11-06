Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli twin in black in their PDA filled PHOTOS & fans are all hearts for them

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in the UAE for IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the latter recently celebrated his birthday there.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5, 2020. He celebrated the special occasion with and his fellow mates of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having looked at the pictures and videos that have now gone viral on social media, one can clearly say that Virat surely had a blast with the others as he cut the cake while the rest of the people applauded for him. However, ardent fans of Virushka were eagerly waiting for the couple’s pictures.

And voila! After a long wait, Anushka Sharma has finally shared pictures with hubby Virat which are probably clicked on his birthday. The two of them look super cute together as they twin in black outfits. Moreover, their PDA filled moments are sure to mesmerize everyone for the moment. In the first picture, the couple can be seen adorably hugging each other while in the second one, the actress lovingly gives a peck on Virat Kohli’s cheek.

Check out the pictures below:

Anushka and Virat are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in B-town as well as the world of cricket. The PK actress accompanied him to the UAE for the IPL matches and is often seen cheering for him from the pavilion. Recently, a video went viral in which the cricketer was seen asking Anushka whether or not she had eaten her food. Their sweet gestures towards each other in the video left everyone in awe. The two of them will be embracing parenthood soon and the stunning diva is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump these days.

