Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli-Vamika seek blessings in Vrindavan; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak

The New Year is here and Bollywood celebs have flooded social media with their vacay pictures. After celebrating New Year in style with their loved ones, a few celebs in town were seen indulging themselves in spirituality. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed 2023 in Dubai with their daughter Vamika. After returning from their relaxing vacay, the duo jetted off to Vrindavan to seek blessings. New pictures and videos of the couple with their daughter have surfaced on social media and netizens can't stop gushing over them. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Vrindavan with Vamika

Recently, the power couple visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan. They also took their princess along to seek blessings. Now, their unseen pictures and videos are shared on Instagram in which Anushka and Virat are seen listening to Baba Neem Karoli. Vamika is seen sitting on Anushka's lap and enjoying the moment. They all are seen sporting winter outfits due to the chilly weather. Vamika's face is covered with an emoji in the video. But she looks quite excited to see everyone around. After Anushka got a veil from the priest, they also put a garland around Vamika's neck. Soon after the pictures and videos were shared on social media, the Internet was all praise for the couple. They also couldn't stop gushing over Vamika's cuteness. Have a look:

A fan commented, "These two raising their daughter very simple and ordinary upbringing. hope vamika grow up well and live her life with so much honesty, confidence just like her parents... God bless vami." Another fan wrote, "Vamika is so adorable." Details of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's visit to Vrindavan Reportedly, Virushka arrived in Vrindavan on Wednesday morning. It is also said that they distributed blankets and also meditated for an hour at the ashram. The reports also claim that the duo is a strong believer of Baba Neem Karoli. After spending time away from the bustle, Anushka and Virat were seen heading back to Mumbai on Friday morning. They happily posed for the paparazzi sans their daughter Vamika.



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak Temple After keeping their relationship under wraps, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. Recently, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The duo spent quality time together in Ooty as Vicky was busy shooting for Sam Bahadur. Recently, the couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with Vicky's mom. The pictures of them seeking blessings have surfaced on the Internet. In the pictures, Vicky is seen sporting a white shirt and trousers while Katrina opted for a green ethnic dress. In one of the pictures, they can be seen posing with a Ganesha photo frame while in another picture, they are seen with Vicky's mom seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Have a look:



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's jungle safari Ahead of the New Year, the lovely couple was seen enjoying a jungle safari in Rajasthan. Both of them shared pictures from their trip and left their fans in complete awe. The duo got married there in the presence of their close friends and family members last year. Katrina took to her handle and shared a photo dump from Rajasthan. She went on to call it 'one of her favourite places ever'.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina, on the other hand, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Revathy. She will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. It will mark her first collaboration with the girls. Anushka Sharma's work front Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina. After a long gap, she is returning with Chakda Xpress. The film is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

