Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika's Halloween PICS with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's kids are priceless

Halloween is here and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most out of it. The couple along with their daughter Vamika joined Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, and their little ones for the Halloween celebrations. The Indian cricket team is currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. All the little kids were dressed up for the Halloween party. From donning ghosts to batman costumes, the celebrities’ kids looked their best. Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika wore a butterfly costume with a unicorn headband and looked like a bundle of cuteness. The party was full of fun and the kids even played a game called trick or treat.

For the unversed, trick-or-treating is one of the most popular traditions followed during the festival, where kids set off on Halloween night in their neighbourhood wearing costumes and ringing doorbells to demand treats. This ritual has been a tradition in the USA and other Western countries for centuries. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared a series of pictures with Virat Kohli, Vamika, Agastya, Rohit Sharma, and wrote, "Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and @ishankishan too". The Indian players and their families also posed together for a snap. Even Prithi also shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the Halloween celebrations and wrote, “Happy Halloween from us to you!” Surely, it was a fun Halloween for the celebs.

Click HERE to see.

Recently, Anushka and Vamika joined Virat in the UAE ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, this is Virat's last tournament as the T20 captain. The Indian skipper had announced a few weeks back that he will be stepping down as the captain of T20 Indian squad in order to focus on ODI and Test captaincy. Anushka Sharma also had supported his decision and had shown it by reposting Virat's statement on her social media handle.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika come together for picture perfect breakfast date in UAE; PHOTO