Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: Couple looks radiant in UNSEEN throwback PIC from Diwali celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undeniably one of the most loved celebrity couples. They are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, and fans have been pouring in wishes on social media. The Internet is flooded with wishes for Virushka, and amidst the many posts, we came across one unseen throwback picture of Virat and Anushka from their 2018 Diwali celebration.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles in throwback picture from Diwali 2018

A fan page of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to X (previously Twitter), to post a lovely throwback picture of the gorgeous couple. In the unseen picture, Anushka is seen wearing a golden and beige saree, while the cricketer opted for a white kurta-pajama. Both of them are seen posing together in their home, and Virat has an arm around the Chakda 'Xpress actress. This picture is from 2018, and it marked their first Diwali together post marriage.

Both Anushka and Virat Kohli look radiant, and the joy on their faces is unmissable! The fan posted the picture with the caption, “they’re soo pretty.” Check it out below.

In another throwback picture shared by a fan, Virat and Anushka are seen posing with their family members. It is from the same Diwali celebration, and they’re all seen posing happily in the balcony. Take a look!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story

Anushka Sharma and Avirat Kohli reportedly met for the first time in 2013, on the sets of a television commercial shoot, after which they fell in love. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a hush-hush wedding at the Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. Virat and Anushka keep their personal life low-key, and they also decided to keep their daughter Vamika away from the media glare. During an Ask Me Anything session, Virat shared the reason behind not posting their daughter’s pictures on Instagram. He wrote, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

