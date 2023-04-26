Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s goofy PIC with Faf du Plessis is unmissable; Actress reveals their ‘band name’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time together in Bengaluru. A few days ago, Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying a lunch date at the famous heritage restaurant Central Tiffin Room, and they relished the famous Bajji and Benne Dosa at the eatery. As they exited the restaurant, they were mobbed by their fans, and the video surfaced on social media. The next day, they were seen playing badminton together with the residents of a housing society in Bengaluru. Now, looks like they spent some time bonding with Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Faf du Plessis. A goofy picture of Anushka, Virat, and Faf du Plessis is doing the rounds on social media, and it is unmissable!

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose goofily with Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to share an unseen picture of himself with Anushka and Virat. Virat Kohli is at his goofy best and is seen sticking out his tongue and flashing peace signs with both his hands. Anushka is seen with a serious expression on her face, as she sits next to Virat. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis poses behind the couple and is all smiles for the picture. The trio looks uber-cool and is seen posing like a band. All three of them are seen wearing similar shades of green, and in his caption, Faf du Plessis wrote, “Team Green,” along with laughing emojis. Virat Kohli re-shared the picture, and wrote, “'Haha what are we called? @anushkasharma.”

Replying to this, Anushka Sharma revealed their hilarious band name, and wrote, “Band name - Fresh lime soda.” Faf du Plessis shared their stories and wrote, “I like it.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on Netflix.

