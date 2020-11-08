Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's pic with RCB trainer goes viral; Fan says ‘I wanna pull mumma Anushka's cheeks’

An RCB trainer recently shared an adorable picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma which has since gone viral. Check it out below.

From working out together to celebrating festivals, and her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli always manage to give us major couple goals. Now recently, a cute picture of the couple has surfaced on the internet from Virat’s birthday celebration in Dubai. One of RCB's many trainers has shared an adorable picture of Virat and Anushka on Instagram. In the picture, cricket trainer Shubham Raheja can be seen smiling while posing with Virushka. The actress and her cricketer husband are currently in Dubai for IPL 2020.

While sharing the picture, Raheja wrote, "No matter what happens some memories can never be replaced." The picture was a delight for Virushka's fans who reshared it on social media. One fan remarked, "Cuties Ps : I wanna pull mumma Anushka cheeks #Virushka.” The PK actor is glowing in the picture and can be seen glowing and flaunting her cute baby bump. Despite the criticism that comes her way, Anushka has stood by her husband's side throughout the IPL tournament.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest picture with the RCB trainer here:

Cuties Ps : I wanna pull mumma Anushka cheeks #Virushka pic.twitter.com/WauRlgPbye — (@sara_tweetsx) November 6, 2020

On November 5, Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday and to make his day more special, Anushka posted a few loved-up pictures of them from the celebration on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child. In August, they announced the pregnancy news with the cutest picture ever: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Talking about work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with and in 2018. This year the actress has produced two web shows - Bulbbul for Netflix and Pataal Lok from Prime Videos.

Credits :Twitter

