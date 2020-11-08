  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's pic with RCB trainer goes viral; Fan says ‘I wanna pull mumma Anushka's cheeks’

An RCB trainer recently shared an adorable picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma which has since gone viral. Check it out below. 
Mumbai
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's pic with RCB trainer goes viralAnushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's pic with RCB trainer goes viral; Fan says ‘I wanna pull mumma Anushka's cheeks’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From working out together to celebrating festivals, Anushka Sharma and her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli always manage to give us major couple goals. Now recently, a cute picture of the couple has surfaced on the internet from Virat’s birthday celebration in Dubai. One of RCB's many trainers has shared an adorable picture of Virat and Anushka on Instagram. In the picture, cricket trainer Shubham Raheja can be seen smiling while posing with Virushka. The actress and her cricketer husband are currently in Dubai for IPL 2020. 

While sharing the picture, Raheja wrote, "No matter what happens some memories can never be replaced." The picture was a delight for Virushka's fans who reshared it on social media. One fan remarked, "Cuties Ps : I wanna pull mumma Anushka cheeks #Virushka.” The PK actor is glowing in the picture and can be seen glowing and flaunting her cute baby bump. Despite the criticism that comes her way, Anushka has stood by her husband's side throughout the IPL tournament. 

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest picture with the RCB trainer here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS SOME MEMORIES CAN NEVER BE REPLACED 

A post shared by Shubham Raheja (@shubham.raheja.338) on

On November 5, Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday and to make his day more special, Anushka posted a few loved-up pictures of them from the celebration on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child. In August, they announced the pregnancy news with the cutest picture ever: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." 

Talking about work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. This year the actress has produced two web shows - Bulbbul for Netflix and Pataal Lok from Prime Videos.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli twin in black in their PDA filled PHOTOS & fans are all hearts for them

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma praised Virat Kohli and said 'I'm married to the greatest man in world'
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli twin in black in their PDA filled PHOTOS & fans are all hearts for them
Birthday Boy Virat Kohli gives a sweet kiss to Anushka Sharma as he cuts a cake with RCB mates in UAE; WATCH
Virat Kohli's viral video of asking Anushka Sharma from the ground if she has eaten is too cute to miss
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya & Natasa; 5 IPL stars who tied the knot with Bollywood actresses
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's romantic silhouette PHOTO wins the internet & we are all hearts for them
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement