Anushka Sharma wakes up to the picturesque view by the lake in the South African countryside; PIC

Over the past few days, Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika have been staying in South Africa ahead of Team India's test series against the country. The actress has been spending time with her daughter while Virat and his squad gear up for the test series against South Africa. And now, Anushka has given us a sneak peek of the gorgeous view of the South African countryside in her latest photo. The actress shared a glimpse of the resort where Team India and their family is staying in a bio bubble.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a photo in which she is seen enjoying the morning view by the lake. In the photo, all we can see is Anushka relaxing by the lake and a garden. One can only see her sneakers as she sits with her legs stretched out while enjoying the serene view of the lake. The actress shared the photo and expressed her love for the gorgeous view. She wrote, "Mornings like these." Previously too, Anushka had dropped a picture of the view as she arrived in South Africa.

Take a look:

Recently, Anushka penned a long note thanking the media for not sharing her and Virat's daughter Vamika's photos on social media. When Team India was leaving for South Africa, the paps had accidentally clicked Vamika's photos. However, they didn't share it. Thanking them, Anushka had written, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Meanwhile, India is all set to take on South Africa in a Test series that kicks off on December 26. Team India will play under Virat's captaincy. Anushka is also there along with Virat amid the test series.

