Anushka Sharma wants to eat many croissants in Paris as she enjoys vacay with Virat Kohli & daughter Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing in Paris with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. As an avid user of Instagram, the PK actress gives her followers fascinating peeks into both her personal and professional lives. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her hotel balcony, where she could be seen binging on croissants and coffee. Seems like croissants are one of her favorites as she wants to eat as many of them during her vacay.

In the pictures, Anushka donned a white bathrobe and leaned on her balcony door. Sharing the photos she wrote, “When is Paris... eat many croissants.” Earlier, the actress had shared a picture of her hotel room and wrote, “Hello Paris! 41 Degree Celsius,” with a hot-face emoticon. In contrast to the actor’s morning heat wave post, a story published at night depicted Paris’s rains.

Have a look at Anushka’s post:

Anushka, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought by sexist politics to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. She became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli. However, during her time away from films, Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. She is no longer part of the production house as she will focus on acting.