Anushka Sharma wants to ‘Eat’ Yash & Roohi as Karan Johar captures their cute antics in THIS video; WATCH

Anushka Sharma reacts to Karan Johar’s kids- Yash and Roohi’s video as they enjoy in daddy’s closet. Watch!

Since all of us are staying indoors due to the Coronavirus crisis that has plagued the entire world, everyone is spending ample time with family and doing household chores. Amid all the celebs, filmmaker has been entertaining his Instafam with cute videos of Yash and Roohi, as he gives us a sneak-peek into his wardrobe diaries with them, and also their high tea conversations with mom Hiroo Johar.

After spotting in Karan’s closet to ‘dismissing’ Karan’s pink shoes, Yash and Roohi have been entertaining all of us with their cute antics and in the latest, Karan posted a video in which his daughter Roohi is seen strumming a guitar while singing the nursery rhyme Old MacDonald Had A Farm and in the video, when Karan asks Yash, “Why have you gone into this bag” as the little munchkin is seen trying to fit himself in a bag, Yash points to a portrait of English singer Mick Jagger whom he thinks is Shah Rukh Khan and says, “Because Shah Rukh Khan is here.”

Now, as much as we loved the video, , who has collaborated with Karan in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, too, loved it so much so that her comment was all about eating up Yash and Roohi. Anushka wrote, “Eat them up”. Besides Anushka, reacted as she wrote, “Oh God”. Later, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Soni Razdan, too left a comment on the video. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and as of now, Anushka is yet to sign a film.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback photo on a scooty is the cutest thing you'll see today; Check Out

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More