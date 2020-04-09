Anushka Sharma wants Karan Johar to lock himself up in his room for THIS reason & we second her; Check it out

Here’s why Anushka Sharma wants Karan Johar to lock himself up in his room; FIND OUT

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown when all of us are locked indoors, , well knows how to entertain himself and his fans as he continues his toodles saga, by sharing videos featuring his kids everyday on social media. From Yash and Roohi dismissing Karan’s sartorial choices to his pink shoes, to mistaking Mick Jagger for , to pointing at Karan’s tummy, the twins have been making everyone go hysterical with their cute antics. Now in the latest, we had Karan post a video from his closet wherein Yash and Roohi are seen wearing Karan’s oversized stylish sunglasses and calling them stupid.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Glass game is NOT on!! So I have been told #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.” In the video, we see that while Yash and Roohi are wearing daddy’s glasses, Karan catches the two kids walking around and that is when Karan asks Yash, who is wearing quirky black and yellow glasses, about who he was and to this, Yash replies, “stupid.” When Karan asks them again if they think their father is stupid, his daughter Roohi, who is seen wearing big yellow glasses which cover almost half of her face, says, “I am not stupid.” In the end, Karan, who is fed up of the fact that his children are dismissing his choices, says, “I think your dadda is stupid who has bought these glasses.”

Soon after, , who has been visibly enjoying the toodles videos, left a comment asking Karan to lock himself up as his kids are not ready to spare him as she wrote, “You should lock yourself up in your room.” On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next project.

Check out Karan Johar's video featuring Yash and Roohi that prompts Anushka Sharma to tell him to lock himself up in his room:

