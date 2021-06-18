Anushka Sharma wants 'rain to go away' as Virat Kohli's team India gear up to take on NZ in WTC final

As Virat Kohli's Team India gear up to battle against Kane Williamson's New Zealand team at The Ageas Bowl for WTC, the weather is likely to play spoilsport. Anushka Sharma took to social media to react to the rainy weather in Southampton.

After months of waiting, the day when Virat Kohli's Team India takes on Kane Williamson's Team New Zealand is finally here. Everyone is waiting for the match to kick off at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the UK including , who joined Virat with daughter Vamika. However, ahead of the match, the weather is a cause of concern as there is a forecast of rain showers that may spoil the sport. Considering the same, Anushka has reacted to the likelihood of rain and expressed it in a post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a post regarding the rainy weather in Southampton and wished it would go away. The Pari actress seemed to be excited about the game and didn't wish for rain to hamper the important game where Virat's team will take on Kane's squad. Sharing her thoughts, Anushka wrote, "Rain...Rain.. Go Away! Come again after 5 days." The actress has been spending time at the Ageas Bowl and recently shared several photos while roaming around the stadium.

Take a look:

Recently, when Virat shared photos with the squad for the WTC 2021 final match, Anushka reacted to it with a blue heart emoticon. The actress has been quite active on social media while spending time with her daughter Vamika and Virat in the UK. She had even shared a photo while posing at the Ageas Bowl stadium where the final match is scheduled to kick off today.



Fans too have been hoping that the rain would not spoil the match and would go away. Amid this, the actress seems to be all pumped to watch Virat and company take on the New Zealand team in the World Test Championship final in the UK.

Also Read|Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree says THIS about Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli in 'Ask Me' session

Share your comment ×