Anushka Sharma wants Shah Rukh Khan to have 'legendary birthday' as she pens a sweet note for him; Take a look

Anushka Sharma took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star, Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. The star wished King Khan with a throwback photo.

Today is an extremely special day for fans as the megastar of Bollywood is celebrating his 55th birthday. Shah Rukh has turned a year older today and his birthday this year also is as grand as it usually is every year. While fans have been pouring in wishes since last night, celebs too have joined them. , who has worked with Shah Rukh in several films, penned a sweet note to wish King Khan on his special day. Anushka and Shah Rukh share a great rapport and that fans have witnessed in their films too.

On Shah Rukh's 55th birthday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback photos from Jab Harry Met Sejal promotion days. Along with the photo, the gorgeous star penned a heartfelt note to Shah Rukh. In the throwback photo, Shah Rukh was seen clad in a black tee with jeans while Anushka too was seen matching her OOTD with King Khan. The adorable throwback photo reminded fans of the Jab Harry Met Sejal days when the two stars used to step out for promotions.

Anushka wrote, "To your wit, charm, intelligence, open-heartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shahrukh." The actress shared the wish on her social media handles.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Shah Rukh:

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently in UAE with Virat Kohli due to IPL 2020. Shah Rukh too is there with his daughter , son and wife to root for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Wishes have been pouring in for SRK since last night. Even Suhana Khan had shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story for her dad and best friend Shanaya Kapoor.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Don to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 5 roles of King Khan that have prequel potential

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×