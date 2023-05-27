Anushka Sharma wants to do ‘one film a year’; Says her daughter Vamika ‘needs a lot more of my time’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are hands down, one of the most loved celebrity couples. They are doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Vamika. Both Anushka and Virat have been balancing their professional and personal lives incredibly well. Recently, Anushka Sharma shared that she and Virat have realized that their daughter needs Anushka more, which is why she has taken certain steps to achieve a balance in her life. She said that she doesn’t want to do more than one film every year.

Anushka Sharma says she doesn’t want to do too many films

While speaking at a Puma event in Bengaluru, Anushka Sharma said, “I know my daughter is at this age that she needs a lot more of my time. Virat is a great father. He is very involved as a parent. But she is at that age, we have also seen that, she just needs me more. We recognise that. So, I have taken those steps.” She further added that while she enjoys acting, she doesn’t want to do too many films like she was doing earlier. “I want to do one film a year, enjoy the process of acting which is what I like and balance my life out like the way I am, give time to family,” she said.

Anushka said that even Virat Kohli takes out time for the family. She added that she doesn’t wish to prove a point to anybody whether as an actor, a public figure, or a mother. She simply wants to do things that make her happy, and feel right.

“I do things which feel right to me and it I don’t look for validation outside of myself anymore. And motherhood has given me that. Because you have to trust yourself so much as a parent , as a mother, because you're taking decisions for someone who is so small and frankly incapable in a lot of ways. So you end up becoming very gutsy and you start trusting yourself a lot more,” said Anushka.

