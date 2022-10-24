Anushka Sharma was 'over the moon' says Virat Kohli post his glorious innings in India vs Pakistan T2O WC game
Virat Kohli reveals conversation with his wife Anushka Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup win vs Pakistan.
Anushka Sharma is currently 'over the moon' ever since her husband Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Sunday. His glorious innings of 82 runs turned got etched in the history books as one of the most memorable performances by a batter in the history of T20 cricket. During a post-match interview with Star Sports, Virat revealed his conversation with his wife-actress Anushka Sharma after India's win.
Virat Kohli reveals Anushka Sharma's reaction to his knock
The cricketer had said, “I spoke to my wife Anushka (Sharma), she was over the moon. She just told me one thing, ‘People are so happy. They are calling me to express their happiness, I don’t know what to do.’ So I don’t realize what is happening on the outside. My job is to do it on the field.” Other than Kohli's unbeaten knock, Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls including one four and two sixes.
Anushka Sharma's love-filled post for Virat Kohli
After India's win, Anushka also took to her Instagram to post a beautiful message for Virat. "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."
About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka and Virat have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy in an intimate ceremony, after being in a relationship with each other for several years. They also have a daughter named Vamika.
Anushka Sharma work front
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress backed many hit projects as a producer. Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda 'Xpress. She is currently in the UK prepping for the film. It was in January this year when the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress announced the movie and shared a teaser of the film with a long note on her social media handle.
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami in Chakda 'Xpress. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.
