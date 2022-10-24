Anushka Sharma was 'over the moon' says Virat Kohli post his glorious innings in India vs Pakistan T2O WC game

Anushka Sharma is currently 'over the moon' ever since her husband Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Sunday. His glorious innings of 82 runs turned got etched in the history books as one of the most memorable performances by a batter in the history of T20 cricket. During a post-match interview with Star Sports, Virat revealed his conversation with his wife-actress Anushka Sharma after India's win.

The cricketer had said, “I spoke to my wife Anushka (Sharma), she was over the moon. She just told me one thing, ‘People are so happy. They are calling me to express their happiness, I don’t know what to do.’ So I don’t realize what is happening on the outside. My job is to do it on the field.” Other than Kohli's unbeaten knock, Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls including one four and two sixes.

Anushka Sharma's love-filled post for Virat Kohli

After India's win, Anushka also took to her Instagram to post a beautiful message for Virat. "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."

Take a look: