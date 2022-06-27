Anushka Sharma welcomes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to 'mommy-daddy club'; Karan Johar ecstatic for his baby Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to welcome their first child soon. The couple announced the pregnancy today and left everyone elated for them. Now, Alia's mentor Karan Johar and Ranbir's close friend Anushka Sharma have joined in to wish them all the love. While Karan got emotional as his 'baby' Alia is set to become a mother, Anushka welcomed the newlyweds to the 'mommy-daddy club'. Karan, who shares a strong bond with Alia, was over the moon on knowing about her pregnancy.

Karan Johar reshared Alia and Ranbir's picture from the hospital and wrote, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you both." On the other hand, Anushka welcomed Ranbir and Alia to the mom-dad club. She wrote, "Welcome to the mommy & daddy." Apart from Karan and Anushka, several other celebrities took to social media to send love and good wishes to Alia and Ranbir as they wait for the arrival of their first child.

Have a look at Ranbir-Alia getting love from Karan and Anushka:

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are excited to be Dadi and Nani

Neetu Kapoor was at the shoot when Alia announced her pregnancy. The paps caught up with Neetu Kapoor and asked about her reaction to becoming a dad to Junior Kapoor. The senior actress was speechless and emotional. She thanked the paparazzi for their wishes. On the other hand, Soni Razdan spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed her happiness on Alia and Ranbir expecting their first child. She said, "Words really don’t do justice to this moment. I am just so so happy for Ranbir and Alia and for all of us. There is nothing greater or more profound in this world than bringing another life into it."

Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a cute photo from the hospital while Ranbir could be seen sitting next to her. The two could be seen staring at the baby monitor. Sharing it, she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been busy shooting their respective film since they got married on April 14, 2022.

