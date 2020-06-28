Anushka Sharma wishes Aanand L Rai on his birthday; Sends 'love, laughter and happiness' to her Zero director

Anushka Sharma shares a picture with director Aanand L Rai and wishes him on his 49th birthday.

took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago in order to wish director Aanand L Rai on his birthday. As the filmmaker celebrates his 49th birthday today, many stars and friends from the industry have wished Aanand L Rai on his big day. Director Aanand L Rai and Anushka Sharma have previously collaborated for their film Zero that hit the theatres in 2018. The romantic comedy drama also starred and .

Even though Zero did not receive critical acclaim, the film did well commercially. It was the first time that director Aanand L Rai joined forces with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in YRF's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was a blockbuster hit. Anushka Sharma shares a great bond with director Aanand L Rai. As the filmmaker blows an extra candle on his cake today, Anushka Sharma has wished him on her Instagram story.

Check it out:

"Happy Birthday @aanandlrai. To love, laughter and happiness. Bohot saara pyaar," Anushka Sharma captioned her Instagram story wherein she posted a picture of herself and director Aanand L. Rai.

Director Aanand L. Rai is known to have directed and produced many critically acclaimed films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Manmarziyaan and others. After having given the audience an array of incredible films, Aanand L. Rai is all set to woo the viewers once again with his upcoming films, Atrangi Re, Haseen Dillruba and more.

