Anushka Sharma wishes Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday; Says Keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to wish the actor.
401306 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 08:12 pm
Anushka Sharma wishes Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday; Says Keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks
Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the Vicky Donor actor. From Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Angad Bedi, Rakjkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana  to others, a host of actors penned heartwarming birthday wishes for the actor and amidst a host of wishes, our eyes were on a birthday note from Anushka Sharma, who is currently in UAE with husband Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma penned a note for the actor as she wrote, “Happy Birthday Ayushmann. May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks.”

Earlier, bang at midnight, wifey Tahira Kashyap posted a photo with her husband and birthday boy wherein she is seen eating a cake off his face and alongside the adorably cute photo, Tahira’s caption read, “Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate..” On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and next, Ayushmann will be seen in an Abhishek Kapoor film co-starring Vaani Kapoor and as per reports, Ayushmann will play the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film.

As for Anushka Sharma, she recently surprised the nation when she and hubby Virat Kohli revealed that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film. However, the actress has been keeping busy as a producer as her last two releases--Paatal Lok and Bulbbul were hits.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Pregnant Anushka Sharma feels 'experiencing creation of life' is humbling; Virat drops a sweet comment

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

All are so hypocrites fake even Anushka !

Anonymous 2 days ago

There would have been NO RIP , if case was opposite of birthday .

Anonymous 2 days ago

Happy Birthday Ayushmann!. The outsider that has stood so tall over the recent years, and made the insiders seeth in jealousy. I thoroughly enjoyed Gulabo Sitabo, pls keep pushing the boundaries. God bless!

