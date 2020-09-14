Anushka Sharma wishes Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday; Says Keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to wish the actor.

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the Vicky Donor actor. From , Neha Dhupia, , Angad Bedi, Rakjkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana to others, a host of actors penned heartwarming birthday wishes for the actor and amidst a host of wishes, our eyes were on a birthday note from , who is currently in UAE with husband Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma penned a note for the actor as she wrote, “Happy Birthday Ayushmann. May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks.”

Earlier, bang at midnight, wifey Tahira Kashyap posted a photo with her husband and birthday boy wherein she is seen eating a cake off his face and alongside the adorably cute photo, Tahira’s caption read, “Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate..” On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and next, Ayushmann will be seen in an Abhishek Kapoor film co-starring Vaani Kapoor and as per reports, Ayushmann will play the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film.

As for Anushka Sharma, she recently surprised the nation when she and hubby Virat Kohli revealed that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film. However, the actress has been keeping busy as a producer as her last two releases--Paatal Lok and Bulbbul were hits.

